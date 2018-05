Supporters of Ecuadorian former Vice President Jorge Glas, demonstrate outside the National Court of Justice, in Quito, Ecuador, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian former Vice President Jorge Glas arrives at the National Court of Justice in Quito, Ecuador, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian former Vice President Jorge Glas, gives the thumbs up to the press at the National Court of Justice in Quito, Ecuador, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

An Ecuadorian former vice president appeared Wednesday before the National Court of Justice in a bid to have his six-year prison sentence for corruption overturned.

Before entering the courthouse, Jorge Glas greeted dozens of supporters of leftist ex-head of state Rafael Correa, who had urged people via Twitter to gather outside the building and show their support for a "political prisoner" and "innocent man."