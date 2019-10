Ecuadorian police clean the streets in Quito on Oct. 14, 2019, after 11 days of protests that left the city a mess. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

People protest against the local media after the end of 11 days of protests was announced and the clean-up work began in Quito on Oct. 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

Hundreds of people clean the streets of Quito on Oct. 14, 2019, after the end of 11-days of protests was announced. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

Hundreds of people clean the streets of Quito on Oct. 14, 2019, after the end of 11-days of protests was announced. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

Ecuador on Monday is getting back to normal after 11 days of sometimes violent protests that ended Sunday night when the Lenin Moreno government and indigenous leaders came to an agreement about the presidential decree that had eliminated fuel subsidies, the move that had originally sparked the demonstrations.

In the Ecuadorian capital, urban and metro transportation services suffered operational problems and on the weekend there was practically no way to get around the city by public transport.