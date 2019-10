Hundreds of members of Ecuador's indigenous community walk toward Quito on 7 October 2019, where they will participate in a massive protest scheduled for later in the week against the hike in the fuel prices and other economic measures put in place by the government of President Lenin Moreno. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Jaime Vargas, takes part in a press conference with other union leaders, in Quito, Ecuador, 07 October 2019. EFE-EPA/Kevin Velez

Ecuadoran soldiers and police guard a street near the Carondelet Government Palace in Quito on 07 October 2019, in advance of a huge demonstration by the country's indigenous peoples scheduled for later in the week to protest the government's hike in fuel prices and other economic measures. EFE-EPA/Kevin Velez

Indigenous groups in Ecuador are preparing a huge demonstration in Quito to protest the Lenin Moreno government's recent economic decisions, while assaults, looting and protests continue in various spots around the country.

About 20,000 members of the indigenous tribes around the country are expected to take part in a demonstration scheduled for Wednesday in th capital along with other social groups, some of whom began arriving in the southern part of the Quito metro area on Monday.