Catholic prelates, representatives of the state and leaders of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) meet at the Basilica of the National Vow in Quito on 28 June 2022. EFE/Jose Jacome

The leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) speaks to supporters in Quito on 28 June 2022. EFE/Santiago Fernandez

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso called a halt Tuesday to talks with the indigenous organization leading protests over the high cost of living in the wake of a soldier's death in a confrontation with people blocking a road.

In a nationally televised address, the right-wing billionaire put the blame for the rupture on Leonidas Iza, leader of the powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie).