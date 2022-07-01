Ecuador's government and the country's largest indigenous organization agreed Thursday on a plan to address the causes that spurred nearly three weeks of unrest in which six people died and some 500 others were injured.
The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) and its allies pledged to end the protests in exchange for a commitment from the government to scrap the state of emergency, reduce fuel prices, and cease granting new mining concessions in environmentally sensitive areas and indigenous territory.