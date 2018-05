Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) enters a hall with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Ecuador's foreign minister said on Wednesday during a visit to Moscow that her country had close and multidimensional links to Russia.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa also highlighted the similarities between the two countries when it came to foreign policy, ahead of a meeting with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.