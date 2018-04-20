Friends and colleagues of the journalist team kidnapped and later killed on the Colombian border participate in a march through the streets of Quito, Ecuador, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Friends and colleagues of the journalist team kidnapped and later killed on the Colombian border participate in a march through the streets of Quito, Ecuador, 19 April 2018. The three person team was kidnapped on 26 March 2018 by Colombian insurgents. Banner reads: We are missing 3. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Thousands of people took to the streets in Ecuador Thursday, to march for peace and to pay tribute to the three murdered journalists and four soldiers killed in attacks as well as the couple kidnapped in the border area with Colombia which is controlled by armed groups.

Summoned by relatives, colleagues and friends of the three members of the media team of the newspaper El Comercio, the marches gathered thousands of people all over many streets in Quito under the slogans "Three people are missing", "We want peace", "Nobody gets tired for peace", "No to impunity" and "No more", among others.