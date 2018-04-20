Thousands of people took to the streets in Ecuador Thursday, to march for peace and to pay tribute to the three murdered journalists and four soldiers killed in attacks as well as the couple kidnapped in the border area with Colombia which is controlled by armed groups.
Summoned by relatives, colleagues and friends of the three members of the media team of the newspaper El Comercio, the marches gathered thousands of people all over many streets in Quito under the slogans "Three people are missing", "We want peace", "Nobody gets tired for peace", "No to impunity" and "No more", among others.