People vote at a polling place in Quito, Ecuador, during the national referendum on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Soldiers vote at a polling place in Quito, Ecuador, during the national referendum on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador is holding a national referendum on Sunday backed by President Lenin Moreno that addresses several issues, including presidential re-election.

"As of now, the situation is positive, the precincts are open. The only thing that we are seeing is low turnout by citizens to cast ballots," National Electoral Council (CNE) president Nubia Villacis told Teleamazonas.