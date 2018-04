An image released on April 17, 2018, in Quito, Ecuador, by the Communications Secretariat showing a man and woman, identified as Vanessa Velasco Pinargote and Oscar Efren Villacis Gomez, kidnapped along Ecuador's border with Colombia. EPA-EFE/Ecuadorian Communications Secretariat

Ecuadorian Interior Minister Cesar Navas delivers a press conference at the Government Palace in Quito, Ecuador, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Two Ecuadorians kidnapped near the border with Colombia have been identified as Vanessa Velasco Pinargote and Oscar Efren Villacis Gomez, authorities said Tuesday.

The couple had last contacted their family members on Wednesday, April 11, Interior Minister Cesar Navas said.