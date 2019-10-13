The indigenous movement protesting the end of fuel subsidies is seen facing off against Ecuadorian police again this Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in a continuation of yesterday's clashes that left more people injured and the city's downtown area blockaded. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

The indigenous movement of Ecuador, which is leading the protests against the economic austerity measures adopted by the government at the request of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), agreed this Saturday to enter into the dialogue offered by President Lenin Moreno, after three days of clashes and disturbances in the country.

Though at first it had totally rejected talks with Moreno if he did not restore fuel subsidies, the principal demand of the protests, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie) announced this Saturday in a statement that it will open a direct dialogue with the president.