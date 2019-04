Ecuador's diplomatic protection of Julian Assange once allowed the small Andean nation's leftist government to antagonize its United States foe and argue that it was defending free speech, while cracking down on the press at home, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

But after seven years and a new government, that relationship frayed, as President Lenín Moreno sought to improve Ecuador's relations with the US.