Ecuadoran Foreign Minister Jose Valencia (R) shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) during a signing ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping and Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno (both not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

Ecuadoran Foreign Minister Jose Valencia (2-R) and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2-L) attend a signing ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping and Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno (both not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

China's President Xi Jinping (R) and Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno (L) during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

Ecuador on Wednesday joined China's extensive infrastructure project known as the New Silk Road or Belt and Road initiative.

Ecuador formally joined the initiative following a meeting between its president, Lenin Moreno, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.