Venezuelan migrants get on one of the 32 buses, chartered by the Ecuadoran Government, in the border city of Tulcan, Ecuador, to be moved to Peru's frontier, early morning Aug. 24, 2018, several hours before the new Peruvian law takes effect, which states that the foreign people need a passport to enter Peru. EPA-EFE FILE/CARLOS JIMENEZ

The head of the Parliament of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, arrives at the European Union building in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno speaks to the media at the Government Palace, in Quito, Ecuador, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador’s president has invited Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president to his country on Thursday to receive a public show of support.

"I have spoken with President @jguaido (Juan Guaido). I have invited him to Ecuador to receive the affection and support of a people who love democracy," Lenin Moreno said in a message on his Twitter account, without giving further details.