Relatives of deceased inmates wait outside the morgue to be handed over the bodies of the inmates murdered today in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 30 September 2021. EFE/ Marcos Pin

More than 1,000 policemen and soldiers led a Thursday operation in Guayaquil’s prison No. 1 to seize weapons from inmates and avoid tragedies such as the event that left at least 118 dead and 79 injured Tuesday.

More than 900 police officers from different units participated in the search and control operation, according to Police Gen. Comdr. Tannya Varela.