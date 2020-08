Photograph of a large Chinese fishing boat during an overflight by the Ecuadorian Navy in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Galapagos Islands (ZEEI) in Galápagos, Ecuador, 07 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

The Ecuadorian navy said on Friday that it was monitoring a large Chinese fishing fleet just outside the exclusive economic zone of the Galapagos Islands.

The ship's captain, Dean Almeida, said during a flight over the area where the foreign fleet is located that naval and air units were constantly monitoring the situation to prevent foreign vessels from entering the Ecuadorian jurisdiction. EFE-EPA