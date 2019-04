Ecuadoran Foreign Minister Jose Valencia gives a press conference in Quito, Ecuador, on April 8, 2019, in which he denied that any contacts had been established with a third country to allegedly plan the arrest of Julia Assange, who has been holed up at the Andean nation's embassy in the United Kingdom since being granted asylum in 2012. EFE/ Jose Jacome

Ecuador's foreign minister on Monday said no arrangements have been made with another country for the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up at the Andean nation's embassy in the United Kingdom since being granted asylum in 2012.

In statements to reporters, Foreign Minister Jose Valencia once again denied information posted online late last week by WikiLeaks.