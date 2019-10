To quell the ongoing demonstrations by the indigenous movement like this one of Oct. 12, 2019, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has decreed a curfew and militarization in the Quito metropolitan district to help security forces stamp out protests against the elimination of fuel subsidies. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has decreed a curfew and militarization in the Quito metropolitan district to help security forces stamp out this Saturday's protest against the elimination of fuel subsidies.

"I have imposed a curfew and the militarization of the Quito Metropolitan District and valleys. It will begin at 3:00 pm. This will facilitate the action taken by security forces against this intolerable violence," the president said on social media.