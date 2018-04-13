Relatives of the team of three journalist from El Comercio newspaper Galo Ortega (L) and Ricardo Rivas (C) arrive at the airport in Quito, Ecuador, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Relatives of the team of three journalist from El Comercio newspaper Galo Ortega (4-L) and Ricardo Rivas (3-L) arrive to the airport in Quito, Ecuador, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno (C) shakes hands with a man as he leaves the Swissotel hotel in Lima, Peru, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO CAVERO

President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno reacts during a press conference after his arrival in Quito, Ecuador, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

The president of Ecuador has set a 12-hour deadline, which began Thursday, for kidnappers to provide proof that a team of journalists who were abducted at the end of March were alive, and warned of strong action if they were not returned safely.

On Mar. 26, journalist Javier Ortega, 36, photographer Paul Rivas, 45, and driver Efrain Segarra, 60, who worked for the El Comercio newspaper, were kidnapped in Mataje in the northwestern Esmeraldas province, while reporting on recent attacks in the region.