A message is surrounded by white roses and burning candles during a vigil in which dozens of balloons were raised to the sky as a tribute to the team of journalists from the newspaper El Comercio, who were kidnapped and subsequently killed in an area near the border of Ecuador and Colombia; in Quito, Ecuador, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE JACOME

Family and friends protest after the confirmation of the murder of El Comercio newspaper's team that was kidnapped on Mar. 26, 2018 on the border with Colombia, in Quito, Ecuador, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/José Jácome

The President of Ecuador on Monday gave 10 days to his security ministers to capture the person known as "Guacho," the main suspect in the murders of three El Comercio newspaper employees.

"The ministers in charge of this process have 10 days to fulfill it. Rest assured that we are going to achieve it," said Lenin Moreno during an address on radio and television.