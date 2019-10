Ecuadorian Indigenous people gather at Arbolito Park in Quito on Tuesday, Oct. 8, ahead of a planned march against economic austerity. EFE- EPA/Jose Jacome

Tires burn near Ecuador's National Assembly in Quito on Tuesday, Oct. 8, during protests against economic austerity. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Ecuador's president issued a curfew from Guayaquil Tuesday restricting freedom of movement around government buildings and strategic installations.

Lenin Moreno’s executive decree 888 stipulated a restriction of public access from 8 pm to 5 am in areas close to buildings and strategic facilities such as state buildings and others defined by the Joint Command of the Armed Forces for as long as the state of emergency lasts (limited to a period of 30 days from its issuance Thursday). EFE-EPA