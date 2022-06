Demonstrators march peacefully in Quito's historical center on 22 June 2022 on the 10th day of anti-government protests. EFE/ Jose Jacome

At least 15,000 mostly indigenous anti-government protesters marched Wednesday to the area of Ecuador's capital that is home to the Carondelet presidential palace, which is being heavily guarded to deter potential attempts to breach the premises.

Efe observed that the protesters, who had begun their march at the entrance to Quito's historic center, were advancing peacefully and shouting slogans such as "el pueblo unido, jamas sera vencido" (the people united will never be defeated).