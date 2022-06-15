Leonidas Iza, the leader of this week's indigenous-led protests in Ecuador, was released from jail ahead of a third day of demonstrations on 15 June 2022 over high fuel prices and conservative President Guillermo Lasso's economic policies. Even so, roadblocks were continuing to halt transportation in part of the country's Andean and Amazonian provinces, with the biggest disruptions occurring in Azuay, Bolivar, Canar, Carchi, Chiborazo, Cotopaxi, Morona Santiago, Napo and Pichincha, the latter being among the most affected, according to the Integrated Security Service (ECU 911). EFE/Jose Jacome

The leader of this week's indigenous-led protests in Ecuador was released from jail ahead of a third day of demonstrations Wednesday over high fuel prices and conservative President Guillermo Lasso's economic policies.

Even so, roadblocks were continuing to halt transportation in parts of the country's Andean and Amazonian provinces, with the biggest disruptions occurring in Azuay, Bolivar, Cañar, Carchi, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, Morona Santiago, Napo and Pichincha, the latter being among the most affected, according to the Integrated Security Service (ECU 911).