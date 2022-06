Protesters clash with police in downtown Quito, Ecuador, on 24 June 2022, the 12th consecutive day of anti-goverment protests. EFE/ Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso speaks at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June 2022. Lasso said on 24 June 2022 that a coup plot is being orchestrated by the leaders of this month's anti-government protests, who hours earlier said they would seek to oust him via a vote in the unicameral National Assembly. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said Friday that a coup plot is being orchestrated by the leaders of this month's anti-government protests, who hours earlier said they would seek to oust him via a vote in the unicameral National Assembly.

In a nationwide television and social media address, the conservative head of state alerted the international community to an "attempt to destabilize democracy in Ecuador."