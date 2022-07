A photo of a home damaged by a magnitude-5.2 earthquake that struck on 25 July 2022 in the northern Ecuadorian province of Carchi. EFE/Xavier Montalvo

Emergency personnel work at homes affected by a magnitude-5.2 earthquake that struck the northern Ecuadorian province of Carchi on 25 July 2022. EFE/ Xavier Montalvo

Eight people have been reported injured and 124 homes damaged thus far in the wake of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake and eight aftershocks that rocked the far-northern Ecuadorian province of Carchi on Monday, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE) said.

Four people sustained injuries in Carchi's Montufar canton (district) and three in Espejo canton, with the medical conditions listed as fractures, contusions and one instance of hip trauma.