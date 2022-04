Swedish computer scientist suspected of computer espionage in Ecuador and Julian Assange's friend Ola Bini reacts during an interview in Quito, Ecuador, 19 November 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Elias L. Benarroch

Ecuadorian authorities Friday raided the office of Swedish cyber security expert Ola Bini, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s friend, facing allegations of illegal access to computer systems of the South American country.

Bini, the 39-year-old founder of the non-profit organization Center for Digital Autonomy (CAD) in Quito, is accused of trying to access information from the computers of state oil company Petroecuador and an intelligence office.