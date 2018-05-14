Ecuador's new defense minister, Oswaldo Jarrin (L), next to the new commander of the Ecuadorian Army, Roque Moreira (R), during a press conference in Quito, Ecuador, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador's new defense minister, Oswaldo Jarrin, announced Monday the restructuring of the military command structure along the border with Colombia and the appointment of a deputy minister - namely Diego Moreno - as two of the changes being made since he took over the portfolio.

"There will no longer be a Unified Command," announced Jarrin at a press conference at the Defense Ministry in which he explained that starting now all Ecuadorian military deployments in the zone will be made as part of "a joint task force."