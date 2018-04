Ecuadorian Interior Minister Cesar Navas leaves after holding a press conference at the Integrated Security Service headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, on April 11, 2018, to discuss the kidnapping of three employees of El Comercio newspaper. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian Interior Minister Cesar Navas speaks during a press conference held at the Integrated Security Service headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, on April 11, 2018, to discuss the kidnapping of three employees of El Comercio newspaper. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Offensive operations are not being conducted in the area along the border with Colombia where a three-man team from El Comercio newspaper was kidnapped last month, Ecuadorian Interior Minister Cesar Navas said Wednesday.

"We want to deny that on the part of Ecuador, of our armed forces, of our National Police, offensive operations were conducted in the area," Navas said, adding that the security forces were only staging "permanent control operations."