Ecuadorian Indigenous people gather at Arbolito Park in Quito on Tuesday, Oct. 8, ahead of a planned march against economic austerity. EFE- EPA/Jose Jacome

Tires burn near Ecuador's National Assembly in Quito on Tuesday, Oct. 8, during protests against economic austerity. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

A group representing Ecuador’s indigenous people rejected Tuesday night the application of a partial ban on public access to areas around state buildings and installations, in what they called a "curfew" and considered a dictatorial measure in the face of anti-government protests.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador said the government had been weakened and that these types of decisions demonstrated its inability to resolve the situation. EFE-EPA