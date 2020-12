Pego Enomenga (L), an 80-year-old coronavirus survivor, talks to Efe in Puyo, Ecuador, on Thursday, 10 December 2020, about how her community has dealt with the pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Residents of some indigenous communities in the Ecuadorian Amazon are choosing to rely on the natural remedies used by their ancestors as they battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 3,200 indigenous people have contracted the coronavirus and 49 have perished, according to figures from Ecuador's Health Ministry, but elders in this Waorani settlement on the edge of Yasuni National Park where nobody has died of Covid-19 have more confidence in traditional healing than modern medicine.