Hundreds of activists from the LGTBI community paraded through several streets to commemorate Pride Day with a festival in which the advances in rights that this group has achieved were shown in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 02 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Jhonatan Miranda

Hundreds of people from Ecuador's LGBTI community and its supporters paraded Saturday through the streets of the coastal city of Guayaquil to celebrate Pride Day.

Although there were protestations against the violence and discrimination that this community still endures, it was also a festival in which advances were celebrated in a parade full of color, dancing and music.