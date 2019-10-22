President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno speaks during the 2019 Climate Action Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, Sept. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The president of Ecuador on Monday called his Venezuelan counterpart "an ass" and accused him of being behind the violence committed during the recent social unrest that erupted when the Ecuadorian government eliminated a fuel subsidy as part of a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

During a meeting with union leaders, Ecuador's Lenin Moreno said – without providing any proof – that the administration of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro had financially backed violent actions during the protests that swept over Quito between Oct. 3 -13. EFE-EPA