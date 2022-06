Demonstrators protest around the House of Culture, on the 12th day of indigenous protests, in Quito, Ecuador, 24 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Santiago Fernandez

Demonstrators use shields to protect themselves during clashes with members of the police around the House of Culture in Quito, Ecuador, 23 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador’s president on Sunday announced that a humanitarian convoy was attacked with explosives in the south of the country, where indigenous-led protests against the cost of living entered the 14th day.

"The humanitarian convoy that was going to Cuenca was attacked with explosives in Molleturo. Hooligans!! They cannot put the lives of citizens at risk. I call for peace," President Guillermo Lasso said.