Photograph showing Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno (r) an US Vice President Mike Pence (l) during a joint press conference in Quito, Ecuador, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Photograph showing Ecuadoran first lady Rocio Gonzalez (c-r) and Karen Pence (c-l), wife of US Vice President Mike Pence, at the Carondelet Palace in Quito, Ecuador, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Rolando Enriquez

Photograph showing Ecuadoran first lady Rocio Gonzalez (c-r) and Karen Pence (c-l), wife of US Vice President Mike Pence, at the Carondelet Palace in Quito, Ecuador, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Rolando Enriquez

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Thursday met with US Vice President Mike Pence at the Carondelet Palace, the seat of the executive branch, in Quito's historic district.

The vice president and his wife, Karen, were welcomed at the palace by Foreign Minister Jose Valencia.