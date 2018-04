People protest after the confirmed killings of three Ecuadorian journalists at the border with Colombia in Quito, Ecuador, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said Friday that the three journalists abducted last month near the Colombian border are dead.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the expiration of the established 12-hour deadline," he said at a packed press conference in Quito. "We have not received proof of life and we, unfortunately, have information confirming the death of our fellow countrymen."