The president of Ecuador will travel to Japan on Sep.3 on an official visit to deepen bilateral ties, the Japanese government announced on Wednesday.
This will be the first visit by an Ecuadorian leader to Japan in eight years.
Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno speaks to the media at the Government Palace, in Quito, Ecuador, Jul 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome
