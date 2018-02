Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's cat appears at the window of the Ecuadorian Embassy in Knightsbridge, south west London, Britain, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The Ecuadorian president, Lenin Moreno, speaks during a press conference at the Government Palace, in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOSE JACOME

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa speaks with the press at the Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOSE JACOME

Ecuador will continue to provide refuge to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in its embassy in London, Ecuador's foreign minister said Wednesday.

After a meeting between President Lenin Moreno and foreign correspondents, Maria Fernanda Espinosa told reporters that statements by the United States Attorney and a CIA director, which hinted at Assange's possible arrest, make them apprehensive of his safety.