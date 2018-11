Inhabitants of the town of Tzintzuntzan pay respects to their deceased relatives during the celebration of Day of the Dead in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, Nov. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Angel Ruiz, better known as the "Animero", dressed in a hood, white tunic and with a rosary in his hand, asks for the souls of the deceased one hour before midnight within the Day of the Dead celebrations, in Penipe, Ecuador, a picturesque city located at the foot of the Tungurahua volcano, in the heart of the Andes, on Nov. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Ecuadorians were preparing to celebrate the Dia de los Difuntos or the Day of the Dead on Friday with visits to local cemeteries to pray for dead family members and sharing a meal with them.

On Thursday evening, in Penipe, a picturesque city located at the foot of the Tungurahua volcano in the heart of the Andes, Angel Ruiz, better known as the "Animero", was seen praying for the dead just an hour before midnight, an efe-epa journalist reported.