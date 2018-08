Venezuelan citizens arrive to immigration in the border area of Huaquillas, Ecuador, on 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/José Jácome

Ecuadorian police on the country's border with Colombia on Saturday gave red wristbands to Venezuelan immigrants considered vulnerable, such as pregnant women and women with children, to prioritize their transfer in buses to Peru, EFE verified.

The measure comes under the "humanitarian corridor" created by Ecuador to expedite the transfer of Venezuelan migrants from its northern border with Colombia to Peru, which on Saturday started demanding passports before allowing access to its territory.