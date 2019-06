Photo taken March 6, 2019, showing a tortoise rescued by Ecuadorian authorities at a wildlife treatment and rescue center in the city of Puyo. EFE-EPA/ Maria Gracia Lopez

Photo taken March 6, 2019, showing a rescued parrot at the wildlife treatment and rescue center in Yanacocha, Ecuador. EFE-EPA/ Maria Gracia Lopez

Photo taken May 22, 2019, showing Carolina Saenz, the medical coordinator of the Tueri Wildlife Hospital at the San Francisco University in Quito, Ecuador. EFE-EPA/ Evelyn Vera

Ecuador, one of the world's most mega-diverse countries, is waging a war on the illegal trafficking and capturing of wild animals, a long-term problem aggravated by the lack of measures to fight against the practice.

The problem affects all wildlife - both flora and fauna - on the planet, which are protected by strict laws that stipulate that the animals "have rights."