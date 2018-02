Ecuadorian Vice President Maria Alejandra Vicuña believes that Venezuela ought to be present at the Summit of the Americas to be held in Peru next April and rejects any outside interference in the crisis-torn Caribbean country.

"It's important that Venezuela be present to hear the different positions on its problems, and above all, the recommendations and the suggestions. We will never be in favor of intervention of any kind, much less military," she told EFE this Tuesday in Washington.