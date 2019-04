Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017, (reissued Apr 5, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA *** Local Caption *** 55004940

The government of Ecuador Friday once again warned the Australian Julian Assange, who has been given asylum at the Ecuador Embassy in London since 2012, that he must abide by the laws and maintain respect for the country.

"No person under the jurisdiction of Ecuador is above the law," said the Foreign Affairs Ministry in an official statement in which it clarified that it would continue to provide asylum to the Australian whistleblower, who also holds Ecuadorian nationality.