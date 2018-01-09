Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Ecuador's foreign minister said Tuesday that Quito may pursue mediation to resolve the standoff between the South American nation and Britain over the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has spent more than five years holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

"We have an enormous interest in reaching a definitive solution to the Assange case and to make that happen we are in permanent dialogue with the government of the United Kingdom," Maria Fernanda Espinosa told a press conference.