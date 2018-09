Quito Mayor Mauricio Rodas receives the Leading Destination of South America award at the World Travel Awards in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Sept. 15, 2018, where Ecuador took home 25 of the 38 prizes bestowed to acknowledge excellence in the public and private tourism sectors. EFE-EPA/Marcos Pin

General view of the World Travel Awards in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Sept. 15, 2018, where Ecuador took home 25 of the 38 prizes bestowed to acknowledge excellence in the public and private tourism sectors. EFE-EPA/Marcos Pin

General view of the World Travel Awards in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Sept. 15, 2018, where Ecuador took home 25 of the 38 prizes bestowed to acknowledge excellence in the public and private tourism sectors. EFE-EPA/Marcos Pin

Public and private sectors in Ecuador's tourism economy on Sunday took home most of the honors at the 25th edition of the regional World Travel Awards, considered to be the "Tourism Oscars."

Ecuador, which was nominated in 38 categories, won in 25 of them, including the design of its capital, Quito, as a "South American Destination" and a cultural city.