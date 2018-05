Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) attend a press conference during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa attends a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The government of Ecuador announced on Thursday an immediate withdrawl of additional security forces at its embassy in London where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is living.

In a short statement, the National Secretariat of Communication (Secom) said President Lenin Moreno ordered additional security teams of the embassy to be "withdrawn immediately."