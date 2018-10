Quito, Oct 17 (EFE).- Lt. Ge. Roque Moreria, army commander, said in a press conference in Quinto that his institution will provide "full access to the competent authorities ... to carry out all legal actions." EPA-EFE/José Jácome

The Ecuadorian army expressed regret Wednesday about the arrest of several soldiers accused of arms trafficking and pledged full cooperation with the investigation.

Lt. Gen. Roque Moreira, the army commander, said at a press conference in Quito that his institution will provide "full access to the competent authorities ... to carry out all legal actions."