Ecuadorian Ivan Vallejo was 12 when he climbed to the top of Illiniza Norte in what was the start of an adventure that has taken him all over the world to the summits of dozens of mountains, experiences that he will now share via an audiovisual project that will captivate nature lovers.

"Mundo de aventure" (World of Adventure) is the name of the project Vallejo will offer starting this week on his Youtube channel, on which he will present - in different episodes - his travels to various mountains in Ecuador and around the world.