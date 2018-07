Caupolican Ochoa (center), an attorney representing former President Rafael Correa, attends a hearing in Quito in which the National Court of Justice judge agreed to prosecutors' petition that she request that Interpol arrest the former head of state. EPA-EFE/Jose Jácome

Caupolican Ochoa (center), an attorney representing former President Rafael Correa, attends a hearing in Quito in which the National Court of Justice judge agreed to prosecutors' petition that she request that Interpol arrest the former head of state. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Former lawmaker Fernando Balda (left) attends a National Court of Justice hearing in which the judge agreed to prosecutors' petition that she request that Interpol arrest Ecuadorian former President Rafael Correa. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador's National Court of Justice on Tuesday accepted a request from prosecutors seeking to have former President Rafael Correa - currently living in Belgium, his wife's homeland - arrested for purposes of extradition.

The judge in the case, Daniella Camacho, said she would submit a request to Interpol for Correa's capture, ruling that he had violated her orders.