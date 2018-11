La Paz (BOLIVIA), Nov. 15, 2018: For Ecuadorian film director Andres Ramírez (L), the release of his documentary "Ukamau y Ke!" in Bolivia is a way to help him find closure and move on from the death of his beloved friend, Bolivian rapper Abraham Bojorquez, considered to be one of the pioneers of hip-hop in the Aymara language and praised as a benchmark in the genre in Latin America. EPA/EFE/Martin Alipaz

Courtesy photo of Andres Ramirez (L), who poses next to late Bolivian rapper Abraham Bojorquez (R) in a scene of his new documentary "Ukamau y ke!". EPA/EFE/Andres Ramírez/FILE

For Ecuadorian film director Andres Ramirez, the release of his documentary "Ukamau y Ke!" in Bolivia is a way to help him find closure and move on from the death of his beloved friend, Bolivian rapper Abraham Bojorquez, considered to be one of the pioneers of hip-hop in the Aymara language and praised as a benchmark in the genre in Latin America.

"After seven years, I feel it's like closure, it's the end of a period of mourning," Ramirez said in an interview with EFE.