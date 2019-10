Dozens of police officers cordon off and watch a street near Ecuador's presidential palace in Quito, Ecuador, on Oct. 9, 2019. Roadblocks have been set up in Quito and Guayaquil prior to a general strike called by unions, social and indigenous sectors against the rising cost of fuels. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian former President Rafael Correa speaks to reporters in Brussels on Oct. 9, 2019, about the political situation in his homeland. Correa rejected accusations of trying to stage a coup in the protest-racked South American country and called on successor Lenin Moreno to call fresh elections.EPA-EFE/Leopoldo Rodríguez

Ecuadorian former President Rafael Correa on Wednesday rejected accusations of trying to stage a coup in the protest-racked South American country and called on successor Lenin Moreno to call fresh elections.

Correa, a democratic socialist who was in office from 2007 to 2017, made his remarks to reporters at the European Parliament in Brussels.