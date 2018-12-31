The first rains of winter have transformed a dry forest in the southern Ecuadorian canton of Zapotillo into a "golden" treasure house with the blooming of uncounted yellow "guayacan" flowers.
The explosion of life and color in the 40,000 hectares (100,000 acres) of the forest each year, which lasts for a maximum of only eight days, captivates tourists and artists, and Zapotillo authorities have prepared tourist routes, cultural fairs and business promotion activities to take advantage of the brief event.