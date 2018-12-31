Photo provided on Dec. 31, 2018, showing a "guayacan" tree with its beautiful yellow blooms in the southern Ecuador canton of Zapotillo. For just eight days around New Year's Day each year the trees bloom, transforming a forest some 40,000 hectares (100,000 acres) in extent into a "golden paradise," captivating tourists and artists. EFE-EFE / Loja provincial Ministry of the Environment / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

The first rains of winter have transformed a dry forest in the southern Ecuadorian canton of Zapotillo into a "golden" treasure house with the blooming of uncounted yellow "guayacan" flowers.

The explosion of life and color in the 40,000 hectares (100,000 acres) of the forest each year, which lasts for a maximum of only eight days, captivates tourists and artists, and Zapotillo authorities have prepared tourist routes, cultural fairs and business promotion activities to take advantage of the brief event.